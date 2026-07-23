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Previous
Photo 1050
Reflections in the sunshine…
A street bursting with vintage… & every vintage garment… has a story to tell.
A wonderful quote
“fashion fades, style never does”
Coco Chanel
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 1:47pm
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