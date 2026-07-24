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Being an early bird I decided to treat myself to a coffee… by beverley365
Photo 1051

Being an early bird I decided to treat myself to a coffee…

I sat at the side of the dog… 🤣 & watched the world go by… then off I went discovering some interesting photos on route to the hairdressers in the sunshine 🌞
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Chrissie ace
Lovely spot
July 24th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Inviting place!
July 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and inviting spot to treat yourself for your morning coffee
July 24th, 2026  
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