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My kind of shop… Fun to pop in & have a moment of thought… by beverley365
Photo 1054

My kind of shop… Fun to pop in & have a moment of thought…

I’m enjoying a cooler morning… whew soo very welcome 🙏 Whilst not for long… thinking positive.
Embroidery was my thing… long ago

“ the best things in life are people we love… The places we’ve been & the memories we’ve made along the way.”
Happy new week…😎🙏🍀


27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Mags ace
What a lovely shop front and reflections in the windows.
July 27th, 2026  
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