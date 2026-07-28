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Hello my darling… by beverley365
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Hello my darling…

When you love what you do… you’ll never work a day in your life… an old proverb from Confucius…

Steve Jobs shared a similar & famous message 2005 at Stanford commencement address.
Personally passion & drive has always been my thing.

28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot!
July 28th, 2026  
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