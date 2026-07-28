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Previous
Photo 1055
Hello my darling…
When you love what you do… you’ll never work a day in your life… an old proverb from Confucius…
Steve Jobs shared a similar & famous message 2005 at Stanford commencement address.
Personally passion & drive has always been my thing.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 4:45pm
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Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot!
July 28th, 2026
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