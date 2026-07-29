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I feel like I’m on top of the world… looking all around me… by beverley365
Photo 1056

I feel like I’m on top of the world… looking all around me…

My eldest son is modernising a 6th floor apartment with amazing views in Bastile…
I loved just standing looking from left to right & repeat.
Luckily with a charming original elevator…🤣
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaah ! on top of the world -- looking down on creation !! Lovely view of varied rooftops ,and a wonderful sky !
July 29th, 2026  
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