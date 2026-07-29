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Previous
Photo 1056
I feel like I’m on top of the world… looking all around me…
My eldest son is modernising a 6th floor apartment with amazing views in Bastile…
I loved just standing looking from left to right & repeat.
Luckily with a charming original elevator…🤣
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 4:56pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaah ! on top of the world -- looking down on creation !! Lovely view of varied rooftops ,and a wonderful sky !
July 29th, 2026
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