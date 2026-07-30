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Previous
Photo 1057
A shortcut through the little park… a bright & solid bike passing by…
Dedicated bike lanes thank goodness have made cycling in Paris sooo much easier… it helps that it’s relatively flat… both my sons cycle
Cycling in Paris is described as a vibrant and double-edged urban lifeline… offering both freedom and chaos.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 10:34am
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Neil
ace
I like the idea of dedicated cycle lanes in the city. Makes it safe and easy.
July 30th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 30th, 2026
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