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Previous
Photo 1058
Reflections of nature… & blue skies
Boy oh boy it was a hot day…
This morning began with wonderful coolness… on route to help my son at 8am it flipped to super hot…
I’m having a slow day today… all being well
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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6
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd July 2026 12:07pm
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Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
July 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful building , and a great choice of colour-scheme ! - love the classy blue-grey paintwork. Lovely reflections in those shiny -clean windows !
July 31st, 2026
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