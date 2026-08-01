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Previous
Photo 1059
Just passing by… it’s midday where are all the people?
Keeping cool… The metro was empty…the streets are empty… it’s a perfect moment to capture the stillness… peace & unusual calm of Paris.
“ Let the sunshine of August inspire you… to shine your brightest”… a message to myself too
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd July 2026 12:13pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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I like the shape of that building
August 1st, 2026
Diana
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Fabulous capture and pov, such a beautiful building and street scene.
August 1st, 2026
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