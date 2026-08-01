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Just passing by… it’s midday where are all the people? by beverley365
Photo 1059

Just passing by… it’s midday where are all the people?

Keeping cool… The metro was empty…the streets are empty… it’s a perfect moment to capture the stillness… peace & unusual calm of Paris.

“ Let the sunshine of August inspire you… to shine your brightest”… a message to myself too
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I like the shape of that building
August 1st, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and pov, such a beautiful building and street scene.
August 1st, 2026  
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