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Previous
Photo 1060
Flash’s of beautiful ’reds’ caught my attention…
It wasn’t until I zoomed into the photo I saw the people details…
There are 7 people… 6 with their heads down focused on their phone & one pushing a pram.
It makes you stop & think…
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 3:39pm
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