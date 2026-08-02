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Flash’s of beautiful ’reds’ caught my attention… by beverley365
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Flash’s of beautiful ’reds’ caught my attention…

It wasn’t until I zoomed into the photo I saw the people details…

There are 7 people… 6 with their heads down focused on their phone & one pushing a pram.
It makes you stop & think…
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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