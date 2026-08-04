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Act your shoe size not your age… by beverley365
Photo 1062

Act your shoe size not your age…

These gentlemen was having fun whizzing by super quick…

Yesterday, I visited the Mac store Green with my iPad… met a charming man… I left my iPad with him for a diagnostic… patience is something I’m very good at… so I wait and smile for good results…

A new area to visit… place de la Nation.
The streets are empty… the heat was super hot.

A great quote about keeping cool when the temperature is close to unbearable is Laozi’s saying ‘ inner piece & stillness overcomes heat’…



4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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