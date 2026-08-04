Act your shoe size not your age…

These gentlemen was having fun whizzing by super quick…



Yesterday, I visited the Mac store Green with my iPad… met a charming man… I left my iPad with him for a diagnostic… patience is something I’m very good at… so I wait and smile for good results…



A new area to visit… place de la Nation.

The streets are empty… the heat was super hot.



A great quote about keeping cool when the temperature is close to unbearable is Laozi’s saying ‘ inner piece & stillness overcomes heat’…







