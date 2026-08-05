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Previous
Photo 1063
Soo few people around… Quite unbearable heat
The metro was coolish… all windows open so very welcome. Couldn’t wait to get home…
“Each morning we are born again… what we do today… Is what matters most”
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th August 2026 1:55pm
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Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, so unusual without people.
August 5th, 2026
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