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So peaceful, so calm & so quiet… by beverley365
Photo 1064

So peaceful, so calm & so quiet…

I enjoyed my walk around the square & across the gardens… dozens of people sleeping…keeping cool under the thick beautiful trees & hedges…

Walking through the shadows slowly …thinking cool… as luck would have it… the metro coming home was cool… a breeze blasting through the windows was so very welcome.
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
Lovely capture and street scene.
August 6th, 2026  
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