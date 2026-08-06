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Previous
Photo 1064
So peaceful, so calm & so quiet…
I enjoyed my walk around the square & across the gardens… dozens of people sleeping…keeping cool under the thick beautiful trees & hedges…
Walking through the shadows slowly …thinking cool… as luck would have it… the metro coming home was cool… a breeze blasting through the windows was so very welcome.
6th August 2026
6th Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Sharing what inspires me
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd August 2026 12:06pm
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Diana
ace
Lovely capture and street scene.
August 6th, 2026
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