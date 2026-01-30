Posing for his mum… hurry up mum… by beverley365
1 / 365

Posing for his mum… hurry up mum…

Walking towards the artist square… I stopped & smiled. A wall filled with love & hope… Ooo hearts are everywhere.
The sun beamed on the wall… a loving moment captured.

I was inspired by lovely Corinne coco Bella to look out for hearts…. on my wandering moments… it’s going to be fun 🤩

“Keep your feet on the ground, but let your heart soar as high as it will.
Refuse to surrender to the chill of challenging daily news “.
Beverley

