Posing for his mum… hurry up mum…

Walking towards the artist square… I stopped & smiled. A wall filled with love & hope… Ooo hearts are everywhere.

The sun beamed on the wall… a loving moment captured.



I was inspired by lovely Corinne coco Bella to look out for hearts…. on my wandering moments… it’s going to be fun 🤩



“Keep your feet on the ground, but let your heart soar as high as it will.

Refuse to surrender to the chill of challenging daily news “.

