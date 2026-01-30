Sign up
1 / 365
Posing for his mum… hurry up mum…
Walking towards the artist square… I stopped & smiled. A wall filled with love & hope… Ooo hearts are everywhere.
The sun beamed on the wall… a loving moment captured.
I was inspired by lovely Corinne coco Bella to look out for hearts…. on my wandering moments… it’s going to be fun 🤩
“Keep your feet on the ground, but let your heart soar as high as it will.
Refuse to surrender to the chill of challenging daily news “.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
