Just passing by… hearts are everywhere… by beverley365
Just passing by… hearts are everywhere…

Corrine truly inspired me to the challenge of daily photos of hearts….

My eldest son then said… mum do a couple of your Heart Art… Everything is boxed & waiting to be opened & loved again.

So… I’m going to pick up…where I left off.

"If you love life, don't waste time, for time is what life is made up of."
Bruce Lee
31st January 2026

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
wonderful find and capture, I love this mural.
January 31st, 2026  
Corinne
Love ❤️💙💛
January 31st, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 31st, 2026  
Babs
Beautiful mural
January 31st, 2026  
