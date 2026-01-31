Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Just passing by… hearts are everywhere…
Corrine truly inspired me to the challenge of daily photos of hearts….
My eldest son then said… mum do a couple of your Heart Art… Everything is boxed & waiting to be opened & loved again.
So… I’m going to pick up…where I left off.
"If you love life, don't waste time, for time is what life is made up of."
Bruce Lee
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
4
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2280
photos
144
followers
116
following
1400
Diana
ace
wonderful find and capture, I love this mural.
January 31st, 2026
Corinne
ace
Love ❤️💙💛
January 31st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful mural
January 31st, 2026
