Oozing hearts & prettiness… too many to count

Walking back from the sacre Coeur I stopped & looked in awe at a few beautiful shops…

I’m sure the tourists have a ball choosing memories from Paris…



Just now I began to count the hearts in the window… oh my goodness soo many… a lovely enticing shop…Ooo there’s quite a few 😃



"The heart of Paris is a flower. A flower of love so pretty that one keeps it in their Heart for life."

We never forget love & romance.

