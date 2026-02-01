Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Oozing hearts & prettiness… too many to count
Walking back from the sacre Coeur I stopped & looked in awe at a few beautiful shops…
I’m sure the tourists have a ball choosing memories from Paris…
Just now I began to count the hearts in the window… oh my goodness soo many… a lovely enticing shop…Ooo there’s quite a few 😃
"The heart of Paris is a flower. A flower of love so pretty that one keeps it in their Heart for life."
We never forget love & romance.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Hearts are Everywhere
24th January 2026 3:18pm
