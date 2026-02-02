Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
Love is all around… hearts are everywhere sharing love & hope…
I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes
Love that's all around me…and so the feeling grows. Wet Wet Wet ‧ 1992
The song for… A favourite favourite movie of all time…”love actually” hard to believe 2003
A lovely song to have in my mind… on this cold wet Monday…
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
3
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2286
photos
144
followers
116
following
1
2
3
4
878
1400
1401
3
879
4
880
1402
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st February 2026 1:04pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
I loved Marty Pellow and Wet Wet Wet, back in the day. Saw them in concert in Aberdeen many years ago. I also saw Marty Pellow singing in a recent Burns' Day Concert on tv - looking very 'trendy' with a leather jacket, a plain black kilt with big boots and thick socks. Crooning away, he was. I didn't recognise him at first, and although I wasn't sure about the new look, his voice was beautiful, singing Ae Fond Kiss.
February 2nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely hearts.
I remember the original song by the Troggs. They were a local band from my home town.
February 2nd, 2026
Diana
ace
I loved that song and the movie with Julia Roberts too! Lovely shot of all the beautiful hearts.
February 2nd, 2026
I remember the original song by the Troggs. They were a local band from my home town.