Love is all around… hearts are everywhere sharing love & hope… by beverley365
4 / 365

Love is all around… hearts are everywhere sharing love & hope…

I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes
Love that's all around me…and so the feeling grows. Wet Wet Wet ‧ 1992

The song for… A favourite favourite movie of all time…”love actually” hard to believe 2003

A lovely song to have in my mind… on this cold wet Monday…
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
I loved Marty Pellow and Wet Wet Wet, back in the day. Saw them in concert in Aberdeen many years ago. I also saw Marty Pellow singing in a recent Burns' Day Concert on tv - looking very 'trendy' with a leather jacket, a plain black kilt with big boots and thick socks. Crooning away, he was. I didn't recognise him at first, and although I wasn't sure about the new look, his voice was beautiful, singing Ae Fond Kiss.
February 2nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely hearts.
I remember the original song by the Troggs. They were a local band from my home town.
February 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
I loved that song and the movie with Julia Roberts too! Lovely shot of all the beautiful hearts.
February 2nd, 2026  
