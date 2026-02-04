Previous
Heart of gold…

What does "heart of gold" mean?
A little history…
This idiom is first used in Henry V, where a soldier says about the king:
'The king's a bawcock, and a heart of gold, a lad of life, an imp of fame.

' It simply means that someone is a kind and generous person.

Kindness is free…
kindness changes everything 😃
