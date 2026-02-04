Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Heart of gold…
What does "heart of gold" mean?
A little history…
This idiom is first used in Henry V, where a soldier says about the king:
'The king's a bawcock, and a heart of gold, a lad of life, an imp of fame.
' It simply means that someone is a kind and generous person.
Kindness is free…
kindness changes everything 😃
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
2292
photos
145
followers
116
following
