Wandering around Smith & Sons bookshop by beverley365
7 / 365

Wandering around Smith & Sons bookshop

an English book shop dating back to 1870

My sons are bookworms… Ooo don’t know where they got this from? 🤣

It was fun & a beautiful shop…didn’t stay long as we are off to our destination…

“Reading is an adventure for the heart.”
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Love valentines cards/books on display.
February 5th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking cards.
February 5th, 2026  
