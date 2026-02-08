Previous
Sisterly Love… ❤️ by beverley365
Sisterly Love… ❤️

I’ve been tiding up my photos… and putting them in order slowly…it takes a little time 🤣 but you know how it is… life gets busy.

This Special one will always be a favourite moment … I received this photo from our dear friend Alexis…

His daughter’s ready to go to the country to grandparents for a big family Christmas.
woolly hats, bracelets & chocolates ready for the off!

A little history of the finger heart gesture is commonly credited as a South Korean creation…
rising to popularity through K- pop culture in the early 2010s. It serves as a small but expressive way to show love and affection toward fans

“Photos allow special moments to be remembered & treasured forever”…

Special times passed but never forgotten…

The wonderful thing is we’re close to the family…I love helping them…

8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 8th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely moment in time.
February 8th, 2026  
