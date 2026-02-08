Sisterly Love… ❤️

I’ve been tiding up my photos… and putting them in order slowly…it takes a little time 🤣 but you know how it is… life gets busy.
This Special one will always be a favourite moment … I received this photo from our dear friend Alexis…
His daughter’s ready to go to the country to grandparents for a big family Christmas.
woolly hats, bracelets & chocolates ready for the off!
A little history of the finger heart gesture is commonly credited as a South Korean creation…
rising to popularity through K- pop culture in the early 2010s. It serves as a small but expressive way to show love and affection toward fans
“Photos allow special moments to be remembered & treasured forever”…
Special times passed but never forgotten…
The wonderful thing is we’re close to the family…I love helping them…