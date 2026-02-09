Previous
Hearts galore… the marais is alive with Loove… by beverley365
11 / 365

Hearts galore… the marais is alive with Loove…

It feels like a count down to Valentine’s Day 😃

Simple display… chic looking shop
it’s funny that the model is handless… I guess it’s not really noticeable… but did make me smile. Display is all about the detail.

“Fashion fades, only style remains the same”.
Coco Chanel…

Diana ace
A lovely display and reflections.
February 9th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s what love does for you.
February 9th, 2026  
