Italio 1878 Venchi … Hearts of Chocolate by beverley365
12 / 365

Italio 1878 Venchi … Hearts of Chocolate

Ooo Delicious I’m sure…

The history of chocolate dates back more than 5,000 years… such a fascinating read.
I love chocolate…

Hearts keep appearing where ever I go…

10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
No so much of a chocolate lover but would love that heart.
February 10th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
oh, I love this!
February 10th, 2026  
Diana ace
I can only echo what Susan wrote, the poster and heart are beautiful.
February 10th, 2026  
Babs ace
Nice one. David is the chocoholic in our house
February 10th, 2026  
