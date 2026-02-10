Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Italio 1878 Venchi … Hearts of Chocolate
Ooo Delicious I’m sure…
The history of chocolate dates back more than 5,000 years… such a fascinating read.
I love chocolate…
Hearts keep appearing where ever I go…
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Views
14
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th February 2026 2:58pm
Susan Wakely
ace
No so much of a chocolate lover but would love that heart.
February 10th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
oh, I love this!
February 10th, 2026
Diana
ace
I can only echo what Susan wrote, the poster and heart are beautiful.
February 10th, 2026
Babs
ace
Nice one. David is the chocoholic in our house
February 10th, 2026
