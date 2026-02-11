Previous
Hearts are everywhere… by beverley365
13 / 365

Hearts are everywhere…

Strolling by this beautiful shop, I love handmade, beautiful embroidery work & oh my goodness a beautiful handmade heart bag… one of my favourite colours…

It’s an area you could get lost in, so much history to see… & so much newness
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
3% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful handbag.
February 11th, 2026  
