Previous
13 / 365
Hearts are everywhere…
Strolling by this beautiful shop, I love handmade, beautiful embroidery work & oh my goodness a beautiful handmade heart bag… one of my favourite colours…
It’s an area you could get lost in, so much history to see… & so much newness
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Beverley
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Babs
ace
What a beautiful handbag.
February 11th, 2026
