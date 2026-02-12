Previous
Creativity without limits… a handful of hearts ❤️ make a wish… by beverley365
14 / 365

Creativity without limits… a handful of hearts ❤️ make a wish…

Draw it…. make it & wear it…
Making your own Jewellery reflects your mood your style… & it’s fun.

I was blown away when I discovered this shop, wonderful gifts for young creative minds.
& very thoughtfully priced… hence…always a queue…no surprise.

Oh my goodness it’s still raining…& sooo cold.
Wooly jumper day…
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
3% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful hearts! How amazing to see the queue in front of the shop, it must be very small inside,
February 12th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks very popular and what a great idea!
February 12th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
What some lovely little treasures.
February 12th, 2026  
