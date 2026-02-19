Sign up
21 / 365
Oo so old… I like the dents, the natural stones
It’s pretty heavy 🤣
Been in a little box forever…time to share it…
We are having non stop rain… floods causing chaos…. Ooo soon it will be spring.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Beverley
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana
ace
Such beautiful stones and colours, I like the shapes too.
February 19th, 2026
