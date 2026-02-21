Previous
Ooo I ❤️ loved the Beatles… listening on radio Luxembourg crackly & hissy under my pillow…my teeny tiny radio … so fun 🤩 by beverley365
23 / 365

Ooo I ❤️ loved the Beatles… listening on radio Luxembourg crackly & hissy under my pillow…my teeny tiny radio … so fun 🤩

This is interesting : Apple Records….

Apple Records is a British record label founded by the Beatles in 1968 as a division of Apple Corps Ltd.

It was initially intended as a creative outlet for the Beatles, both as a group and individually, plus a selection of other artists including
Mary Hopkins, James Taylor, Badfinger
& Billy Preston.

Such a fun time stood listening to the Beatles & discovering this artists vision. Ooo.so amazing…
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Hazel ace
I loved the Beatles too! And the Rolling Stones!
February 21st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, yes, Radio Luxembourg. We all did that, didn't we?!
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
Being in SA, we had to listen to Loureco Marques radio which was just as crackly. I had my bedroom walls plastered with Beatles posters and pics ;-)
February 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great poster.
February 21st, 2026  
Babs ace
I loved The Beatles. I used to go to The Cavern often. I lived in Manchester's The 60s but often drove to Liverpool. Saw many of the northern bands before they were famous
February 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
@onewing wow… how fabulous…
February 21st, 2026  
