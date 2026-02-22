The words say it all…

“We had been told we’d be seen recording it by the whole world at the same time.
So we had one message for the world – Love. We need more love in the world.
Paul McCartney, 1967- From Beatles Wiki – Interviews…
A little reminder…. Not that we need it 😃
Love, love, love
Love, love, love
Love, love, love
Nothing you can make that can't be made
No one you can save that can't be saved
Nothing you can do, but you can learn
How to be you in time
It's easy
All you need is love
All you need is love
All you need is love, love
Love is all you need 🎶🎵