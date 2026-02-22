Previous
The words say it all… by beverley365
24 / 365

The words say it all…

1967… written by Lennon & McCartney

This is sooo beautiful to read:

“We had been told we’d be seen recording it by the whole world at the same time.
So we had one message for the world – Love. We need more love in the world.
Paul McCartney, 1967- From Beatles Wiki – Interviews…

A little reminder…. Not that we need it 😃

Love, love, love
Love, love, love
Love, love, love

Nothing you can make that can't be made
No one you can save that can't be saved
Nothing you can do, but you can learn
How to be you in time
It's easy
All you need is love
All you need is love
All you need is love, love
Love is all you need 🎶🎵
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this one, beautifully done.
February 22nd, 2026  
