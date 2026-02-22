The words say it all…

1967… written by Lennon & McCartney



This is sooo beautiful to read:



“We had been told we’d be seen recording it by the whole world at the same time.

So we had one message for the world – Love. We need more love in the world.

Paul McCartney, 1967- From Beatles Wiki – Interviews…



A little reminder…. Not that we need it 😃



Love, love, love

Love, love, love

Love, love, love



Nothing you can make that can't be made

No one you can save that can't be saved

Nothing you can do, but you can learn

How to be you in time

It's easy

All you need is love

All you need is love

All you need is love, love

Love is all you need 🎶🎵

