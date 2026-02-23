Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
1963 - She loves you …yeah yeah yeah
John Lennon was inspired by Elvis Presley's
"All Shook Up" when he included the "yeah, yeah, yeah"
The energy of the recording may have been amplified by screaming fans bursting into the studio during the session….
Those were days….🤣
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2349
photos
146
followers
112
following
Hearts are Everywhere
Diana
ace
Those were the good old days for sure :-)
February 23rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
I could never understand why people had to scream so much.
February 23rd, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is fabulous.
February 23rd, 2026
