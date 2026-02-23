Previous
1963 - She loves you …yeah yeah yeah by beverley365
25 / 365

1963 - She loves you …yeah yeah yeah

John Lennon was inspired by Elvis Presley's
"All Shook Up" when he included the "yeah, yeah, yeah"

The energy of the recording may have been amplified by screaming fans bursting into the studio during the session….

Those were days….🤣
Beverley

I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Diana ace
Those were the good old days for sure :-)
February 23rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
I could never understand why people had to scream so much.
February 23rd, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is fabulous.
February 23rd, 2026  
