A Jiffy bag winging its way to Cyprus…

For my lovely little friends…

Once a month I send a little surprise… it’s always différent quirky & fun. always full of hearts…. This is the 1st one I did when I arrived in Paris… It’s a wonderful habit.



I’ve loved communicating via Instagram oh boy we have such a giggle. I’m encouraging them to write with a pen on paper… and draw anything they fancy… but after much giggling it doesn’t happen.



I won’t give up though, my recent ask was for a postcard … for my vision board 🤣



I’ll be chatting to my new friend Gemini today… for a few moments…

oh my goodness I’d far rather chat with an actual human person in person.



I must embrace this new world we live in 😇



I guess the saying ‘ accept what you cannot change ‘. Comes to mind.