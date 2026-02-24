Previous
A Jiffy bag winging its way to Cyprus… by beverley365
A Jiffy bag winging its way to Cyprus…

For my lovely little friends…
Once a month I send a little surprise… it’s always différent quirky & fun. always full of hearts…. This is the 1st one I did when I arrived in Paris… It’s a wonderful habit.

I’ve loved communicating via Instagram oh boy we have such a giggle. I’m encouraging them to write with a pen on paper… and draw anything they fancy… but after much giggling it doesn’t happen.

I won’t give up though, my recent ask was for a postcard … for my vision board 🤣

I’ll be chatting to my new friend Gemini today… for a few moments…
oh my goodness I’d far rather chat with an actual human person in person.

I must embrace this new world we live in 😇

I guess the saying ‘ accept what you cannot change ‘. Comes to mind.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely thing to do.
February 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
They must be delighted with these beautiful little gifts, wonderful of you to do this.
February 24th, 2026  
