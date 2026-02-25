Previous
A vintage heart full of history… by beverley365
27 / 365

A vintage heart full of history…

I couldn’t decide sooo let’s have both…

Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking
Marcus Aurelius

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart Helen Keller.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Louise & Ken ace
Your personality pieces itself together for us with every image you post! And you're a delight!
February 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful post, fabulous heart and narrative.
February 25th, 2026  
