Meet me at 88…

I loved the sound of these words…ringing in my ear as I crossed the zebra crossing and walked down La Fayette.



And a very beautiful door… the ironwork made me smile. 🤍 Hearts are everywhere…



The story of the building was interesting…

I had Oodles of questions…about the new jobs he may take on…

Ooo. it’s great to sit & listen.



I see brett most days, have lots of communication about work pretty much everyday…

& I love it…. our healing takes time togetherness is a wonderful thing.



To be repeated…our new once a week thing…



A quote from one of my favourite ladies:



“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” - Jane Goodall



