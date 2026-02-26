Previous
Meet me at 88… by beverley365
28 / 365

Meet me at 88…

I loved the sound of these words…ringing in my ear as I crossed the zebra crossing and walked down La Fayette.

And a very beautiful door… the ironwork made me smile. 🤍 Hearts are everywhere…

The story of the building was interesting…
I had Oodles of questions…about the new jobs he may take on…
Ooo. it’s great to sit & listen.

I see brett most days, have lots of communication about work pretty much everyday…
& I love it…. our healing takes time togetherness is a wonderful thing.

To be repeated…our new once a week thing…

A quote from one of my favourite ladies:

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” - Jane Goodall

26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking door.
February 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact