Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
28 / 365
Meet me at 88…
I loved the sound of these words…ringing in my ear as I crossed the zebra crossing and walked down La Fayette.
And a very beautiful door… the ironwork made me smile. 🤍 Hearts are everywhere…
The story of the building was interesting…
I had Oodles of questions…about the new jobs he may take on…
Ooo. it’s great to sit & listen.
I see brett most days, have lots of communication about work pretty much everyday…
& I love it…. our healing takes time togetherness is a wonderful thing.
To be repeated…our new once a week thing…
A quote from one of my favourite ladies:
“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” - Jane Goodall
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2358
photos
147
followers
113
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Latest from all albums
902
1424
27
903
1425
28
904
1426
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th February 2026 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking door.
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close