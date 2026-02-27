Previous
Happy heart memories… by beverley365
29 / 365

Happy heart memories…

All rather vintage now…
Saturday mornings decades ago I used to take the boz & friends to pottery classes… so much fun… the heart vase usually has a little flower in & sits on my desk.

The other Saturday treat was the children’s cinema… a free morning of laughter… simple & memorable.

It’s a glorious morning here I’m off for a brisk walk around the park to wake up & get energised.

Walk more, worry less...

27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Beverley

And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
