Happy heart memories…

All rather vintage now…

Saturday mornings decades ago I used to take the boz & friends to pottery classes… so much fun… the heart vase usually has a little flower in & sits on my desk.



The other Saturday treat was the children’s cinema… a free morning of laughter… simple & memorable.



It’s a glorious morning here I’m off for a brisk walk around the park to wake up & get energised.



Walk more, worry less...



