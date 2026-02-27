Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Happy heart memories…
All rather vintage now…
Saturday mornings decades ago I used to take the boz & friends to pottery classes… so much fun… the heart vase usually has a little flower in & sits on my desk.
The other Saturday treat was the children’s cinema… a free morning of laughter… simple & memorable.
It’s a glorious morning here I’m off for a brisk walk around the park to wake up & get energised.
Walk more, worry less...
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch)
Taken
27th February 2026 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
