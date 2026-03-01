Previous
Hearts are everywhere… in places you least expect them… by beverley365
31 / 365

Hearts are everywhere… in places you least expect them…

COCONUT TEA
Born in 1990, Charlotte grew up in a small village in the Drôme Provençale. After a baccalaureate in Applied Arts, she went to continue her studies in graphic design in Marseille and then in Brussels where she has lived since. She became a bookseller, and daily draws, tells moments of life.
His illustration work revolves around subjects such as love, anger, friendship, but also everyday life, small details that make great sensations/feelings.
She particularly likes ink, pen drawings.

I saw this when passed through uniglow…
theres a collection of this artwork on t shirts…
Very cute.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
8% complete

Kerry McCarthy ace
Such a talent to be able to capture different emotions with a few swipes of a pen. Good for her!
March 1st, 2026  
Diana ace
How wonderful to be so talented, such cute drawings.
March 1st, 2026  
