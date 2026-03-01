Hearts are everywhere… in places you least expect them…

COCONUT TEA

Born in 1990, Charlotte grew up in a small village in the Drôme Provençale. After a baccalaureate in Applied Arts, she went to continue her studies in graphic design in Marseille and then in Brussels where she has lived since. She became a bookseller, and daily draws, tells moments of life.

His illustration work revolves around subjects such as love, anger, friendship, but also everyday life, small details that make great sensations/feelings.

She particularly likes ink, pen drawings.



I saw this when passed through uniglow…

theres a collection of this artwork on t shirts…

Very cute.