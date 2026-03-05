Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
35 / 365
A little shop in Paris…. My favourite little shop in Paris…
Do you see the vintage heart… buy me 😇
A curious mix of antique shop, bookstore old & new, an art gallery, imbued with Parisian nostalgia…Yes inspiring with a sense of serenity & calm.
An ode to curiosity, wonderment & just lots of fun & giggles…. travelling back to another era of absolute bizarre discoveries & off-beat weird curiosities.
I first discovered nessy around about 2011
It was… different interesting bizarre & I loved her blog.
I popped by because I wanted to buy the 3rd addition of her book.
It’s patiently waiting to be read… beckoning my attention…Ooo I can’t wait.
“You don't start getting old until you stop learning. Every book teaches me something new or helps me see things differently. I was lucky to have parents who encouraged me to read.
Reading fuels a sense of curiosity about the world, which I think helped drive me forward in my career and in the work that I do now.”
Bill Gates
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2379
photos
147
followers
113
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Latest from all albums
909
1431
34
910
1432
35
911
1433
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th March 2026 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
@mozette
This seems like your kind of store.
March 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close