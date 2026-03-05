A little shop in Paris…. My favourite little shop in Paris…

Do you see the vintage heart… buy me 😇



A curious mix of antique shop, bookstore old & new, an art gallery, imbued with Parisian nostalgia…Yes inspiring with a sense of serenity & calm.



An ode to curiosity, wonderment & just lots of fun & giggles…. travelling back to another era of absolute bizarre discoveries & off-beat weird curiosities.



I first discovered nessy around about 2011

It was… different interesting bizarre & I loved her blog.



I popped by because I wanted to buy the 3rd addition of her book.



It’s patiently waiting to be read… beckoning my attention…Ooo I can’t wait.



“You don't start getting old until you stop learning. Every book teaches me something new or helps me see things differently. I was lucky to have parents who encouraged me to read.



Reading fuels a sense of curiosity about the world, which I think helped drive me forward in my career and in the work that I do now.”

Bill Gates













