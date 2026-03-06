A flash back to 1917…

Enchanting painting so beautifully presented.

There were soo many beautiful pieces sharing gratitude and love.



To this day I still write thank you letters, and also letters of motivation…& a little doodling is fun.

Defiantly I’m an old fashioned girl… lost in Paris



This weekend i’m creating a special little book for my son’s birthday at the end of this month…

a gentle encouragement to write just a few personal words daily.



It’s a dull grey morning… 🤣