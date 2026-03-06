Sign up
36 / 365
A flash back to 1917…
Enchanting painting so beautifully presented.
There were soo many beautiful pieces sharing gratitude and love.
To this day I still write thank you letters, and also letters of motivation…& a little doodling is fun.
Defiantly I’m an old fashioned girl… lost in Paris
This weekend i’m creating a special little book for my son’s birthday at the end of this month…
a gentle encouragement to write just a few personal words daily.
It’s a dull grey morning… 🤣
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Susan Wakely
ace
So beautiful.
March 6th, 2026
Hazel
ace
A tasteful collage! (I like handwriting and keep a daily journal, each day just before the light goes out!)
March 6th, 2026
