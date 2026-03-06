Previous
A flash back to 1917… by beverley365
A flash back to 1917…

Enchanting painting so beautifully presented.
There were soo many beautiful pieces sharing gratitude and love.

To this day I still write thank you letters, and also letters of motivation…& a little doodling is fun.
Defiantly I’m an old fashioned girl… lost in Paris

This weekend i’m creating a special little book for my son’s birthday at the end of this month…
a gentle encouragement to write just a few personal words daily.

It’s a dull grey morning… 🤣
Susan Wakely ace
So beautiful.
March 6th, 2026  
Hazel ace
A tasteful collage! (I like handwriting and keep a daily journal, each day just before the light goes out!)
March 6th, 2026  
