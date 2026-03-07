Previous
by beverley365
Louis Vuitton is tapping into the designer
TOY trend with the launch of their latest collectible charms…

Crafted with premium materials and dressed in miniature LV looks, they're not just bag charms — they're statement pieces for collectors.

They were fun to look at… I liked the fun story telling display….

The yellow display are all Louis Vuitton “Vivienne Dolls”… in different guises.
Some a little cheeky…

So… Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of sales, is planning to dampen its expansion worldwide and focus on high-end products to preserve its exclusive image.
Bernard Arnault

Time to do some gardening… 🤣
Beverley

And just like that… it's spring 2026
