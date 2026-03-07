Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Louis Vuitton is tapping into the designer
TOY trend with the launch of their latest collectible charms…
Crafted with premium materials and dressed in miniature LV looks, they're not just bag charms — they're statement pieces for collectors.
They were fun to look at… I liked the fun story telling display….
The yellow display are all Louis Vuitton “Vivienne Dolls”… in different guises.
Some a little cheeky…
So… Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of sales, is planning to dampen its expansion worldwide and focus on high-end products to preserve its exclusive image.
Bernard Arnault
Time to do some gardening… 🤣
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it's spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
365 Project
