59 Rivoli… the free artists squat… a colourful delight! by beverley365
38 / 365

59 Rivoli… the free artists squat… a colourful delight!

Just passing by… I see the metro 😀

The colours and creations are a beautiful sight…
Lots of hearts too…

30 or so artists-in-residence is one of those unusual spots that has made a name for itself in the folklore of Parisian discoveries…
In this unusual 1,000m2 art gallery, art lovers and the curious can discover free exhibitions with regularly changing themes and meet their creators.
I will be back one day to discover.

“Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures.”
Vincent Van Gogh…


8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Wylie ace
What a lovely quote and fascinating place. Haven't heard of it before.
March 8th, 2026  
