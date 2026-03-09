Previous
Hearts galore… waiting to be captured in the sunshine. by beverley365
39 / 365

Hearts galore… waiting to be captured in the sunshine.

I really liked the reflections from the fashion houses behind me… beautiful images, colours & amazing style.

Chic never goes out of style…
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh they are lovely.
March 9th, 2026  
Babs ace
Very stylish. I would go for the blue one
March 9th, 2026  
