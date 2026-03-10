The embroidery work is absolutely magnificent…

Wandering the streets of Paris is soo fun & free



A city of wide avenues, amazing street views, Grand historic buildings, beautiful galleries, museums & more, the gardens are so loved & cared for, with lovely brasseries for coffees & lunch… I love people watching.

The street artists sharing their skills…especially around the canal…the musicians playing their beat. The smell of fresh bread as you pass by the boulangerie…

Ooo a never ending list…. Above all, it’s a city that always inspires and provokes thought, especially for someone like me who likes discovering, communication & walking… & thinking out of the box.



This is a city where the light is so unique that

photography simply had to be invented.



I read this quote which has been stuck in my head since arriving here…by a famous Parisian photographer…



French kisses and Paris wishes...

I’m a dreamer