The embroidery work is absolutely magnificent… by beverley365
40 / 365

The embroidery work is absolutely magnificent…

Wandering the streets of Paris is soo fun & free

A city of wide avenues, amazing street views, Grand historic buildings, beautiful galleries, museums & more, the gardens are so loved & cared for, with lovely brasseries for coffees & lunch… I love people watching.
The street artists sharing their skills…especially around the canal…the musicians playing their beat. The smell of fresh bread as you pass by the boulangerie…
Ooo a never ending list…. Above all, it’s a city that always inspires and provokes thought, especially for someone like me who likes discovering, communication & walking… & thinking out of the box.

This is a city where the light is so unique that
photography simply had to be invented.

I read this quote which has been stuck in my head since arriving here…by a famous Parisian photographer…

French kisses and Paris wishes...
I’m a dreamer
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
10% complete

Mags ace
Very cool shot with the reflections.
March 10th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great shot
March 10th, 2026  
