Such a fabulous exhibition… just arrived & love it already…

The Plaza Athénéé is hosting this wonderful collection… by Michel bassompierre a talented contemporary animal sculptor.

Being greeted by such friendly happy staff full of enthusiasm is a great start…

The polar bear sitting calmly in front of this iconic facade was sooo exciting to see.

The sun came out & it was such a beautiful walk around the gardens.
Beverley

@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Susan Wakely
Great welcoming character.
March 11th, 2026  
Zilli~
Lovely
March 11th, 2026  
