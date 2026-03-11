Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Such a fabulous exhibition… just arrived & love it already…
The Plaza Athénéé is hosting this wonderful collection… by Michel bassompierre a talented contemporary animal sculptor.
Being greeted by such friendly happy staff full of enthusiasm is a great start…
The polar bear sitting calmly in front of this iconic facade was sooo exciting to see.
The sun came out & it was such a beautiful walk around the gardens.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great welcoming character.
March 11th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
March 11th, 2026
