Life is 10% what happens to you & 90% of how you react to it…

It’s been raining almost non stop since the weekend causing some challenges on the streets & metros .. In fact it’s total chaos.



Making one person smile can change the world… maybe not the whole world… but their world.



I had an accident early wednesday morning & the kindness of a group of workers who were also struggling in the floods who were sucking up the water into a tank on wheels was so kind.

Kindness is free…



Ooo life life to the fullest & focus on the positive 🍀🤗🙏



