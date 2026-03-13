Previous
Life is 10% what happens to you & 90% of how you react to it… by beverley365
43 / 365

Life is 10% what happens to you & 90% of how you react to it…

It’s been raining almost non stop since the weekend causing some challenges on the streets & metros .. In fact it’s total chaos.

Making one person smile can change the world… maybe not the whole world… but their world.

I had an accident early wednesday morning & the kindness of a group of workers who were also struggling in the floods who were sucking up the water into a tank on wheels was so kind.
Kindness is free…

Ooo life life to the fullest & focus on the positive 🍀🤗🙏

13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Beverley

