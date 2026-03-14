A vintage heart in the company of perfume bottles necklace 🤍

A very old timeless necklace with a little elegance & charm…



It’s interesting how we are attached to our phones… iPads… blah blah



& honestly how easy they make our day to day communication seem …

Not having my iPad is yet another knowing of the clever control they have over the human race.

This is life… as a dear would say.



I’m having a restful time this weekend doing pretty much nothing… time to read & eat 🤣. It’s a wonderful thing to make a yummy meal from virtually nothing.



My son is away… so it’s a good time to pamper & recover. Gosh I’ve missed him… he’s a breath of fresh air & so kind



Oh boy this quote made me giggle…

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall”.

Nelson Mandela



So with this in mind ‘today is a beautiful new day🍀🙏