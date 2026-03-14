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A vintage heart in the company of perfume bottles necklace 🤍
A very old timeless necklace with a little elegance & charm…
It’s interesting how we are attached to our phones… iPads… blah blah
& honestly how easy they make our day to day communication seem …
Not having my iPad is yet another knowing of the clever control they have over the human race.
This is life… as a dear would say.
I’m having a restful time this weekend doing pretty much nothing… time to read & eat 🤣. It’s a wonderful thing to make a yummy meal from virtually nothing.
My son is away… so it’s a good time to pamper & recover. Gosh I’ve missed him… he’s a breath of fresh air & so kind
Oh boy this quote made me giggle…
“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall”.
Nelson Mandela
So with this in mind ‘today is a beautiful new day🍀🙏
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th July 2024 6:17pm
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