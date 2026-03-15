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As luck would have it… a little heart ❤️ for the new day…
My morning ‘hello’… rain or shine…
My roll up make up bag… coffee & thoughts.
This is Ooo 10 yrs+.old but still like new…ish
My son came home last night… Ooo so soo lovely to see him this morning.
Yep it’s going to be a great week…. I have my
positive head on. 🤣😃🍀🙏
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th March 2026 8:47am
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