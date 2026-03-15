As luck would have it… a little heart ❤️ for the new day…

My morning ‘hello’… rain or shine…

My roll up make up bag… coffee & thoughts.



This is Ooo 10 yrs+.old but still like new…ish



My son came home last night… Ooo so soo lovely to see him this morning.

Yep it’s going to be a great week…. I have my

positive head on. 🤣😃🍀🙏

