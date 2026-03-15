Previous
Discovering a talented Quirky Fabulous Artist by beverley365
45 / 365

Discovering a talented Quirky Fabulous Artist

Within a nano second … I fell in love with her work… huge, colourful, unique & Oozing Love…

I have no doubt she’s hugely successful & I look forward to reading about her.

Walking through towards the ladies you pass by an area of individual art & sculptures… the theme being. ’Love”. Ooo La La.

It was an amazing time being in the energy of this hotel…

Often the best things in life are free…. 😊
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Quirky , bright and beautiful ! - great find Beverly !
March 15th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful artwork, so colourful
March 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact