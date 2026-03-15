Discovering a talented Quirky Fabulous Artist

Within a nano second … I fell in love with her work… huge, colourful, unique & Oozing Love…



I have no doubt she’s hugely successful & I look forward to reading about her.



Walking through towards the ladies you pass by an area of individual art & sculptures… the theme being. ’Love”. Ooo La La.



It was an amazing time being in the energy of this hotel…



Often the best things in life are free…. 😊

