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Hearts on a rainy day…
Embracing the romance of raindrops….
Floods of rain causing havoc… big tankers sucking it up… oh my goodness … a day I won’t forget.
Each raindrop is a gentle reminder that renewal begins when we allow ourselves to sloooow down & breathe.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th March 2026 1:06pm
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Zilli~
ace
Sweet
March 17th, 2026
Mags
ace
What a lovely find on the palm. Hope your flooding doesn't continue.
March 17th, 2026
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