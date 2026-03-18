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A bish bash higgeldy piggeldy window display…
Just passing by…. The sunshine & shadows kinda made it interesting… I liked the craziness of it.
I’ve just walked past the note dame on my way to the metro… home 😎
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Beverley
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@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
3
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th March 2026 1:24pm
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fun to look at all that's going on here!
March 18th, 2026
Agnes
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Very special picture
March 18th, 2026
Zilli~
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Interesting
March 18th, 2026
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