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A bish bash higgeldy piggeldy window display… by beverley365
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A bish bash higgeldy piggeldy window display…

Just passing by…. The sunshine & shadows kinda made it interesting… I liked the craziness of it.

I’ve just walked past the note dame on my way to the metro… home 😎
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun to look at all that's going on here!
March 18th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Very special picture
March 18th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
March 18th, 2026  
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