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My first time of posting a Black & white photo…
First time for everything… & I like it.
“All life is an experiment. The more experiments you make the better. Ralph Waldo Emerson”.
It’s fun being creative whatever we do… writing, working , chatting, cooking, for me doodling galore, the list is endless.
playing with thinking out of the box is key..
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2026 2:18pm
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