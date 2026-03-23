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Never mind the silver & gold… dear friends….
Guard your hearts…
Heart jewellery is a timeless symbol of love.
A little wonderful romance…
Did you know? Silver is a workhorse in energy & Tech…it forms the conductive layer in solar panels & is used in the wiring & electronics of electric cars…. I’m fascinated by Elon Musks achievements…
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Hearts are Everywhere
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd March 2026 1:48pm
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