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Life before Covid… then hey presto everything stopped… by beverley365
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Life before Covid… then hey presto everything stopped…

My goodness how quickly time flys by…

Drinking my morning coffee… a little daydreaming & thinking out of the box.
Just maybe I’ll revisit & do this again….

“This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples… no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain, our own Heart is our temple,
the philosophy is kindness…
Dalai Lama
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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  • Hearts are Everywhere
  • 25th March 2026 12:50pm
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Zilli~ ace
Pretty pouches and wonderful quote!
March 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
How interesting and a lovely quartet of captures.
March 25th, 2026  
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