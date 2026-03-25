Life before Covid… then hey presto everything stopped…

My goodness how quickly time flys by…



Drinking my morning coffee… a little daydreaming & thinking out of the box.

Just maybe I’ll revisit & do this again….



“This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples… no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain, our own Heart is our temple,

the philosophy is kindness…

Dalai Lama

