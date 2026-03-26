Playtime is fun…

There’s a little magic in thinking out of the box… gives us energy & makes us happy. a little jump start for the new day…



Currently I’m focused on ‘me time’… & writing… I also Looove helping my son when ever needed.



Maybe I’ll pick up where I left off… in a few weeks or so.



I’ve read a lot about support from ‘Gemini’…

( I have spoken to Gemini… very impressive! )

It’s truly mind blowing how fast things are changing… possibly in a really good way.



Maybe I need to go this route?

We’ll see… it’s hard when your an old fashioned type of girl…. Even though I feel young & think young…. At the end of the day

‘ I’m a baby-boomer ‘🤣🤩🙏



Fabulas to have my IPad working… I like my smily faces’ 😎





