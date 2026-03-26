Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
Playtime is fun…
There’s a little magic in thinking out of the box… gives us energy & makes us happy. a little jump start for the new day…
Currently I’m focused on ‘me time’… & writing… I also Looove helping my son when ever needed.
Maybe I’ll pick up where I left off… in a few weeks or so.
I’ve read a lot about support from ‘Gemini’…
( I have spoken to Gemini… very impressive! )
It’s truly mind blowing how fast things are changing… possibly in a really good way.
Maybe I need to go this route?
We’ll see… it’s hard when your an old fashioned type of girl…. Even though I feel young & think young…. At the end of the day
‘ I’m a baby-boomer ‘🤣🤩🙏
Fabulas to have my IPad working… I like my smily faces’ 😎
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
2442
photos
147
followers
112
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Latest from all albums
930
1452
55
931
1453
56
932
1454
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Taken
26th March 2026 5:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close