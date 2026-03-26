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Playtime is fun… by beverley365
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Playtime is fun…

There’s a little magic in thinking out of the box… gives us energy & makes us happy. a little jump start for the new day…

Currently I’m focused on ‘me time’… & writing… I also Looove helping my son when ever needed.

Maybe I’ll pick up where I left off… in a few weeks or so.

I’ve read a lot about support from ‘Gemini’…
( I have spoken to Gemini… very impressive! )
It’s truly mind blowing how fast things are changing… possibly in a really good way.

Maybe I need to go this route?
We’ll see… it’s hard when your an old fashioned type of girl…. Even though I feel young & think young…. At the end of the day
‘ I’m a baby-boomer ‘🤣🤩🙏

Fabulas to have my IPad working… I like my smily faces’ 😎


26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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