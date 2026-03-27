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Treasure of the week….the easiest fashion upgrade of the 80’s by beverley365
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Treasure of the week….the easiest fashion upgrade of the 80’s

A revived trend from the 17th century…

The history of buttons is surprisingly very interesting… I’m not going to bore you with it today… 🤣

“Buttons are the fossils of the sartorial world, enduring long past the garments they were designed to hold together.”
Martha Stewart
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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