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Treasure of the week….the easiest fashion upgrade of the 80’s
A revived trend from the 17th century…
The history of buttons is surprisingly very interesting… I’m not going to bore you with it today… 🤣
“Buttons are the fossils of the sartorial world, enduring long past the garments they were designed to hold together.”
Martha Stewart
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Hearts are Everywhere
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26th March 2026 5:56am
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